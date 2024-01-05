PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Stock Price Up 0.5% Following Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 301,571 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 253,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
