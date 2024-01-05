PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Stock Price Up 0.5% Following Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 301,571 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 253,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 182,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

