Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROIV. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.35. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,264 shares during the period. Patient Square Capital LP raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,639,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,953 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,910 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

