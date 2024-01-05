Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 464,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $292,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 18.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 137,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.51. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $213.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,564,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,512,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

