Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.20 and last traded at $80.73. Approximately 56,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 132,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.91.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $966.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.90.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $208.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.38 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $945,179.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,627 shares of company stock worth $1,709,678 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $7,698,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 1,377.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 129,219 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 79,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

