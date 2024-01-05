Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading 14.8% Higher

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) traded up 14.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. 174,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 124,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRAX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.25) by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 21,000.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $10,925,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 849,362 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth about $10,079,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 135.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,564,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,541 shares during the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

