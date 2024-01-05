Propel (OTCMKTS:PRLPF) Stock Price Down 17.3%

Shares of Propel Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLPF – Get Free Report) fell 17.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. 1,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14.

Propel Holdings Inc operates as an online financial technology company. The company's online lending platform facilitates access to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

