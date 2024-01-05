ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 514,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,391,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

ProPetro Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $923.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.46 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $151,184.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,668 shares in the company, valued at $269,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 105.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ProPetro by 40.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in ProPetro by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ProPetro by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

