PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Trading 13.6% Higher

PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

PropTech Investment Co. II Trading Up 13.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

