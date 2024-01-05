ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Stock Price Down 1%

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.37 and last traded at $37.37. 75 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 88 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 277.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $576,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Company Profile

The ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (ANEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks that benefit from transformational changes in peoples work, health care, consumption, and connection.

