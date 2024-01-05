ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Down 3.8%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.80 and last traded at $49.00. 217,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 308,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.92.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USD. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 9.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $263,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.