Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.02 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

PB has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

