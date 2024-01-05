Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s current price.

PB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $66.05. The stock had a trading volume of 249,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,869. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.