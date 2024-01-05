Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.68 and last traded at $29.68. 272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 157,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

Prosus Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

