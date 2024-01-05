Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Down 4.6%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $21.78. 185,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 464,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

