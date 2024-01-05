PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Trading Down 4%

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) were down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $26.96. Approximately 113,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 838,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTCT. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,797. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 257.3% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 29,269 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

