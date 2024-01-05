Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Raised to Outperform at Macquarie

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Publicis Groupe Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of PUBGY opened at $22.96 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11.
About Publicis Groupe
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Publicis Groupe
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Small-cap Utz Brands has mid-cap aspirations: analysts upgrade
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 reasons 2024 Moderna shareholders may party like it’s 2021
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Citi and Lazard just got bullish upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.