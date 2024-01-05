Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Down to $9.25

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $8.92. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 86,303 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 20,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $123,470.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,266,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,227,461.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy bought 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,162.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,887 shares in the company, valued at $233,983.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 20,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $123,470.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,266,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,227,461.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 623,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 51,386 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.