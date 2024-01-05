Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading Down 9.1%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 126,545 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 78,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Purepoint Uranium Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.