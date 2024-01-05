Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Trading Up 3.2%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.80. 84,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 92,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Purple Biotech from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Analysts predict that Purple Biotech Ltd. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Purple Biotech by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Purple Biotech during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

