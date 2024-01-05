Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXSAP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on January 22nd

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Pyxis Tankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 129.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ PXSAP opened at $24.70 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXSAP ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

