Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXSAP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on January 22nd

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Pyxis Tankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 129.0% per year over the last three years.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PXSAP opened at $24.70 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.
Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pyxis Tankers
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Can Coinbase stock still rally another 50% from here?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.