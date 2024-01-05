Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.25.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,311,000 after buying an additional 257,880 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

