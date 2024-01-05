Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $476.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.00. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 15.3% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,380,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 104,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 616,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $6,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

