Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Decreased by Zacks Research

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.