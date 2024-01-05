Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.07 per share.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.39 by C($0.06). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion.

Ovintiv Trading Down 3.1 %

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$57.64 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$43.23 and a 12-month high of C$70.61. The stock has a market cap of C$15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$60.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

