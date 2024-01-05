QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Down 4.1%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.76 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.83 ($0.07). Approximately 32,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 74,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.08 ($0.08).

QUIZ Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -624.00 and a beta of 1.40.

QUIZ Company Profile

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and retails clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. It operates through standalone stores, concessions in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and the United States, and online partners.

