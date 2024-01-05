Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.10

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 140701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

RDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 55.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 929.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 108,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 97,557 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

