Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.85. 7,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 11,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
Rafael Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 2,585.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rafael Company Profile
Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
