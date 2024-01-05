Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.85. 7,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 11,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 2,585.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rafael by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

