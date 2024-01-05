Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Down 3.8%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 619,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,335,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on METC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $37,227.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,945,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729 in the last three months. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.