Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Down 3.8%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 619,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,335,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on METC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
Ramaco Resources Stock Down 4.5 %
Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.
Insider Activity
In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $37,227.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,945,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729 in the last three months. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
