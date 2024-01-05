Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 26,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 66,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,371.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $37,227.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,945,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $303,409.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,911 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,371.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METCB. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.