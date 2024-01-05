Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Paul Stockton Buys 9 Shares

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Stockton bought 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,704 ($21.70) per share, with a total value of £153.36 ($195.29).

Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Paul Stockton purchased 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,608 ($20.48) per share, for a total transaction of £144.72 ($184.29).

Rathbones Group Price Performance

RAT traded down GBX 36 ($0.46) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,692 ($21.55). The company had a trading volume of 111,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,323. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,645.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,706.06. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,367.12, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rathbones Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,436 ($18.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,245 ($28.59).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,061.25 ($26.25).

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

Featured Stories

