Raymond James Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $62.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $56.53. 929,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

