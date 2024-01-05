Raymond James Raises Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target to $30.00

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th.

NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $26.18. 39,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,339. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.14. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $165.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

