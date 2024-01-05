Raymond James Raises Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target to $11.00

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

HTBK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.82. 243,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,976. The firm has a market cap of $599.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 162,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

