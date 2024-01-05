Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $569.14.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $559.72 on Friday. MSCI has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $573.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.34. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in MSCI by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82,761 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in MSCI by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,653,000 after purchasing an additional 240,639 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,506,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

