Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 122,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,637. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $704.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $72.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 86.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

