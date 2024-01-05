Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $69.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,673. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,828,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,828,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,162,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,506. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.