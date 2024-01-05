RC365 (LON:RCGH) Trading Down 5.5%

RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17). Approximately 432,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 878,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

RC365 Trading Down 7.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.77. The company has a market cap of £15.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.67.

RC365 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RC365 Holding plc, an investment holding company, operates as a fintech solutions service provider in China and Hong Kong. Its payment gateway solutions (online and offline) include secure payment gateway services to facilitate the banking needs of the Asian community for cross-border payment services; and IT support and security services consist of IT technical support services, cyber security consultation services, and portal support services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RC365 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RC365 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.