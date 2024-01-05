Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Utz Brands (UTZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) recently:

1/3/2024 – Utz Brands is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Utz Brands is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Utz Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Utz Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Utz Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Utz Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

UTZ stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.44. 790,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 696.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,047,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 915,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after buying an additional 610,455 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $6,468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 597.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 470,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 687.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 415,606 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

