Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,544 ($70.60) and last traded at GBX 5,490 ($69.91). Approximately 2,681,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,495,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,456 ($69.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,781.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,441.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,680.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shannon Eisenhardt sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,380 ($68.51), for a total transaction of £70,531.80 ($89,815.10). 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

