Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires 134,972 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,972 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide makes up 1.9% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $36,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.31. 20,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,389. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

