Reinhart Partners LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,200 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $15,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 817.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $33.47. 1,202,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,988,709. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

