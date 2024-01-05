Reinhart Partners LLC. Decreases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $13,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 23.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $138.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,852. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $161.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.82.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

