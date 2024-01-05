Reinhart Partners LLC. Decreases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,262,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $28,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.98. 17,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,525. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNA

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.