Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $12.51 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,146 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1,012.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 37.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

Ventas Stock Up 0.1 %

VTR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 194,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,504. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,930.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

