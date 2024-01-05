Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $14.94 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $14,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.26. 80,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,463. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.14. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

