Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $24.43 Million Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,658 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,412 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.91% of International Bancshares worth $24,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 40.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,238,903.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $1,433,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,442,245 shares in the company, valued at $68,896,043.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,245 shares in the company, valued at $61,238,903.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,675,150. 14.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. 16,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,905. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $54.72.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

