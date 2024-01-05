Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $46.20 Million Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,204 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education makes up approximately 2.4% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 1.31% of Grand Canyon Education worth $46,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,909,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,094,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 957,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,861,000 after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,757. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.