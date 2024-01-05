Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Loews worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.29. 126,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.16.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

