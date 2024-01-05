Reinhart Partners LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for about 2.9% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 1.44% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $55,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $208,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 186.2% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,754,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WTM stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,504.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,312.00 and a 52 week high of $1,617.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,485.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,500.61. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.40.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $577.90 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Weston M. Hicks purchased 1,000 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,480.56 per share, with a total value of $1,480,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.