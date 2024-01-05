Rekor Systems, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Rekor Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Rekor Systems ( NASDAQ:REKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 137.04% and a negative return on equity of 89.12%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth $7,519,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rekor Systems by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,488,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 375,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,484,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 48,353 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 1,361,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,615,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

